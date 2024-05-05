Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,787,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 175,925 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.78. 7,822,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,331. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.