Knuff & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Knuff & Co LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,643 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.3 %

Intel stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,794,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,447,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.