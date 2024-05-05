Knuff & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8,677.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,715,405 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,470 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 432.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $195,825,000 after buying an additional 1,656,591 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,125,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,146,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $493,350,000 after buying an additional 1,591,206 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 2.4 %

SBUX stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,153,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,146. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $108.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.