Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 32,589 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,589 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Canada ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.48% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $15,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,224,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,098,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 229,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

EWC traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,915. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

See Also

