JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $128.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.08.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $20.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,956,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Expedia Group by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,635 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 105.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 78,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

