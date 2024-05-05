Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4-2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.64.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 3,862,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

