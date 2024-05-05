Millburn Ridgefield Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,758 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 281,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,042,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 411,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,088,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,926. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.33. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

