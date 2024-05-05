Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.79. 1,873,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $67.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.39.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

