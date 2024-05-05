Millburn Ridgefield Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 686,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,716 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $11,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,256,000 after buying an additional 1,484,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2,083.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 44,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,902,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,738. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $20.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

