Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after purchasing an additional 229,197 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $79.11. 429,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

