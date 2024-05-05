Millburn Ridgefield Corp Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.09% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,493,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

