Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $25.70 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.91.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.39. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

