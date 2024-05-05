iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Shares Purchased by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 2.06% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the third quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,729,000.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of THD stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 158,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,788. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $239.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

