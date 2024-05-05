Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 51,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 36,826 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 102,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 56,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,734. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $60.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

