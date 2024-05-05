1,743 Shares in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 51,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,047. The firm has a market cap of $993.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.94. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.01.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

