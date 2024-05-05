3,126 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Acquired by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUSL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $299,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUSL stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.07. 28,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.63 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.