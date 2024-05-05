Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Millburn Ridgefield Corp

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $350,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8,642.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average of $179.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.