UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 893,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.25% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $51,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,661 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 319.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,071,000 after buying an additional 1,556,751 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 23,202.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after buying an additional 432,967 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $24,263,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,499,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $56.56 during midday trading on Friday. 271,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,620. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.