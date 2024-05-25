Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.063-3.099 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $679.41.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $606.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $0.51. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.80 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

