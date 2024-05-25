Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at Morgan Stanley

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.50.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in Li Auto by 108.1% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Li Auto by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

