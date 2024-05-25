DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 2.8 %

DD opened at $81.11 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.86.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

