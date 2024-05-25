UBS Group AG Acquires 45,938 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,938 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $56,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,073,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after purchasing an additional 475,327 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,362,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of BHF opened at $43.30 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

