Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Terex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.33.

NYSE TEX opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Terex has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joshua Gross sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,752.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,468 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,882. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

