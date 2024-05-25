Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Cut to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.67.

Get Transcat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Transcat

Transcat Stock Up 0.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling

TRNS stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $81.26 and a 12-month high of $147.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.47.

In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $264,423.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,716 shares of company stock worth $2,300,557 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Transcat by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transcat by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth $5,221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transcat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 196.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.