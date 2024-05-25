Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

