Robert W. Baird Raises Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $4.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTON. Bank of America decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup downgraded Peloton Interactive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Shares of PTON opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,212,000 after buying an additional 1,215,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,159 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 6,196,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $20,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

