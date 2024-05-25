Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $330.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities cut Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $321.39.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $321.60 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,434,232.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,326 shares of company stock valued at $80,147,130 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.