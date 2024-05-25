Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.78.

LSPD stock opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,993,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,320 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,579,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,166,000 after purchasing an additional 901,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,297,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,232,000 after buying an additional 627,796 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

