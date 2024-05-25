Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.420-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Triumph Group Trading Up 5.4 %

TGI stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.55. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

