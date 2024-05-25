UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $49,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,942. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

