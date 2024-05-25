PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to “Buy” at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.88.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PAR

PAR Technology Price Performance

PAR Technology stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 2.00. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $28.21 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.74.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $107.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.12 million. Equities analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PAR Technology

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 59.7% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 79,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,615,000. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,191,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,026,000 after acquiring an additional 381,232 shares during the last quarter.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.