Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.290 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.8 million-$246.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.6 million. Endava also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.410-1.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava Price Performance

NYSE:DAVA opened at $30.03 on Friday. Endava has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

