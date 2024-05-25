Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperformer rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rubrik in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.92.

RBRK opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

