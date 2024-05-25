UBS Group AG Sells 17,765 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,765 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.59% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $50,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 59,900.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,127. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $68.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

