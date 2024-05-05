Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,376 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,087,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,037,000 after buying an additional 71,713 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.12. 144,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

