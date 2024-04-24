Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Receives $51.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SFM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,855.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $26,049.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 13,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $828,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,855.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 160,852 shares of company stock worth $10,032,745 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.1 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.