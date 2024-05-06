Tyman (LON:TYMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.02) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.52) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Tyman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,000.00%.
Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; hardware for sliding and hung windows; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.
