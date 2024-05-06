Insider Buying: Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Acquires £1,230.39 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3 – Get Free Report) insider Murray Steele acquired 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £1,230.39 ($1,545.52).

Octopus Apollo VCT Stock Performance

OAP3 opened at GBX 48.60 ($0.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £407.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,215.00 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 48.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 49.02. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 45.25 ($0.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Octopus Apollo VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

Octopus Apollo VCT Company Profile

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in development and expansion investments in smaller unquoted companies. The fund invests in small and medium sized companies in the United Kingdom. It typically invests in companies with debt investment values between £1 million ($1.64 million) and £2 million ($3.29 million).

