JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($51.50) to GBX 4,200 ($52.76) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Up 1.8 %

SKG opened at GBX 3,740 ($46.98) on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,528 ($31.75) and a one year high of GBX 3,845.94 ($48.31). The company has a market cap of £9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,502.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,499.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,149.88.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €1.18 ($1.27) per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,261.04%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

