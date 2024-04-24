BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.22.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 56.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 711,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 325,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,170,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $91.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.28. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.21.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

