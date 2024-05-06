American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.14.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $92.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

