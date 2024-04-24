Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of INGR opened at $114.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.75. Ingredion has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $118.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

