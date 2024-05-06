StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
EIGR stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.83. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
