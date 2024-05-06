Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $68.60 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $75,667.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 140,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,179.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,746 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $421,698.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,699,929.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,411 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,262 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

