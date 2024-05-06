MasterBrand (MBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MBC opened at $17.28 on Monday. MasterBrand has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $19.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.82.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

