Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Down 1.1 %
XIN stock opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- What are earnings reports?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Trading Halts Explained
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.