StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:XNET opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.77 million, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

About Xunlei

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNET. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xunlei during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xunlei by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 145,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Xunlei by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 261,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Stories

