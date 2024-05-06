Match Group (MTCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.93 on Monday. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

