Ameresco (AMRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ameresco will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Ameresco to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Ameresco last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company's revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ameresco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMRC opened at $22.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $63.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

