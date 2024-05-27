Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.80-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$11.5-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.800-6.050 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $158.51 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.00.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,437.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,532 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.